Drew Brees' Three Boys Meet Zion Williamson — in Coordinating Tuxes — at the 2019 ESPY Awards

Drew Brees‘ three young sons are clearly fans of Zion Williamson, just look at what trio wore to the 2019 ESPY Awards!

At Wednesday’s annual awards show, Baylen Brees, 10, Bowen Brees, 8, and Callen Brees, 6 — the three boys the New Orleans Saints quarterback, 40, and his wife Brittany share — all wore maroon tuxedo jackets with white shirts and black pants, the same color combo Williamson was rocking.

The young basketball fans posed with Williamson, 19, for a handful of photos on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — pictures that Drew later posted on his Instagram page.

“Boys wanted to fashion coordinate with Zion!” Drew said. “Not a bad way to start the red carpet!”

Later, during the ESPY Awards pre-show on ESPN, Drew opened up about the moment.

“On the way here the boys got to meet Zion wearing the exact same suit as Zion,” Drew said, his sons looking happy as could be that they got to meet one of their sports idols.

“I knew Zion was going to be here and I looked up when Zion was born,” Drew added. “Zion was 1 year old when I threw my first touchdown pass in the NFL. So I think that’ll date me a little bit.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Simone Biles, Serena Williams and Brooks Koepka Among 2019 ESPY Awards Nominees

Drew was at the show with Brittany, who coordinated with his classic black tux in a plunging gold gown.

She told ESPN that throughout her husband’s nearly 19-year career, she and her kids — including 4-year-old daughter Rylen, who was at home with a babysitter — always stood by Drew.

“We’ve always been a team,” Brittany said.

“Just being given this blessing, you feel so fortunate every day,” she added. “Being up for awards, being on the football field, being able to teach our children about humility, about winning and losing with grace, and about charity — we’re so grateful … We’re really appreciative everyday.”

RELATED: Peyton Manning Has a Message for Drew Brees After Saints Quarterback Breaks His Passing Record

Her feelings were echoed by Drew.

“I feel so blessed, so fortunate to go on my 19th year with the NFL,” he told ESPN. “I never could have imagined that I’d have that opportunity. And never could have imagined we’d have four beautiful children to be able to share that with too. At the end of the day, it’s making those memories and being able to share them with my beautiful family.”

RELATED: The Sports World Takes Over Hollywood: See Every Star Arriving at the 2019 ESPYS

Williamson ended up winning big at the ESPYS, taking home the award for best college athlete.

“I just want to thank god and my family for pushing me to get here,” he said in his speech. “Shout out to the brotherhood. I wish they were here. Thank you. I love Duke.”

The 2019 ESPYS, presented by Capital One and hosted by Tracy Morgan, are airing Thursday (at 8 p.m. EST) on ABC.