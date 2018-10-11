ESPN's Jay Williams Welcomes Daughter Amelia Brooklyn-Rose with Wife Nikki Bonacorsi

Jay Williams is a dad!

On Thursday, the ESPN college basketball analyst, 37, announced that he and his wife Nikki Bonacorsi, 30, welcomed their baby girl into the world, just a day earlier on Oct. 10.

“Everything has changed!!!” Williams wrote in the Instagram post, alongside a sweet video of him rocking the newborn in his lap. “Born on 10-10-18 Please say hello to Amelia Brooklyn-Rose Williams.”

As a very alert Amelia looked around in the video, Williams admired her and noted how “active” and “pretty” she is.

“First & furmost[sic]… I salute my wife @nbonacorsi for bringing our child into this world with such a loving & warrior spirit,” he continued the post. “This experience has blown me away in so many facets.”

He finished the announcement by explaining how Amelia’s birth date also held extra significance to him.

“Last note… my birthday is September 10th, 1981… but I was born exactly one month early,” he said. “For my daughter to be born on the day I was suppose too[sic] 37 yrs later is beyond amazing.”

Earlier in the day, Williams also shared some video footage to his Instagram Story of the moments before Amelia entered the world. The first clip showed the couple’s dog, Denzel, lying next to Bonacorsi’s pregnant stomach “protecting” her and the baby.

Williams then went on to document the exciting moment when his wife’s contractions first began, joking that comedian Katt Williams was the only one who could “expedite this process with laughter.”

“We’re getting close!” Williams said in a singsong voice alongside his wife in bed.

Jay Williams on his Instagram story Jay Williams/Instagram

In another clip taken at 1:19 a.m., Williams told his followers that, “it’s starting, it’s getting real,” before flashing to a clip of Bonacorsi straightening her hair in the bathroom mirror. “Pre-game, do your hair,” he joked. “Get ready for the big day!”

“Ready for the party,” Bonacorsi happily responded.

Williams also shared a few more posts, including him running through the hospital hallway — “Yes, I almost fell running into the ER!” he joked — and a shot of the couple holding hands — “Everything,” he captioned the image — before he finally revealed a video of Amelia taken shortly after her delivery.

In it, the newborn cried with ink on her feet — a perfect segue into Williams’ next post: a shot of Amelia’s tiny footprints.

Amelia Brooklyn-Rose Williams' footprints Jay Williams/Instagram

In May, just two days after the couple tied the knot, Williams and Bonacorsi discovered they were expecting a daughter at a reveal party held at Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.

When they lined up with three other duos to pop four large black balloons filled with confetti, the ESPN analyst said he wasn’t surprised to see a pink explosion.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, stared at my wife and thought to myself, wow!” he previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “I had just woken up from a dream that I walked in late at night with my suitcase in hand from some kind of trip. I saw two figures on the couch with their backs to me, watching some kind of movie. One was my wife, for sure, but the other was a lot smaller and had frizzy hair.”

“Before I knew it, I heard a voice that said, ‘Daddy come watch the movie with us.’ I woke up from that moment knowing/feeling that we were having a special girl come into our life,” he added. “We are blessed for Amelia Brooklyn-Rose Williams.”

Williams proposed to Bonacorsi this past New Year’s Eve, renting out a suite at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for a private romantic dinner.

His rep first confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in April that he and his beloved were “thrilled” to be welcoming their first child together, who was originally due to arrive on Oct. 5.