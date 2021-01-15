Pregnant Elsa Hosk Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: 'This Belly Is Getting Real'

The model is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk is showing off her growing baby bump again!

On Thursday, the model, 32, shared a photo of her bump on her Instagram Stories, writing: "This belly is getting real."

In the snap, Hosk cradles her baby bump outside on her patio, soaking up the sun in Southern California.

She's seen wearing a matching set of blue tie-dye loungewear, which she recently told PEOPLE is a staple these days.

"These days it's been all about staying in, not only because of the pandemic but also as the weather is getting colder," she said.

Image zoom Elsa Hosk | Credit: Elsa Hosk/instagram

The Victoria's Secret Angel is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly. Over the past few weeks she's been sharing more progress updates about their baby girl as she gets closer to her due date.

On New Year's Day, she posted a photo to Instagram, reflecting on 2020 and looking toward her future.

"Here I am a few weeks from giving birth and feeling grateful for the pain, stress, change and fear because out of it came something so positive and made me stronger," she wrote. "Kinda glad 2020 is over though...."

Hosk revealed that she and Daly were expecting their first child together in September. The model announced the exciting news alongside a series of black-and-white maternity photos.

"Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while ... 👼🏻 Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!" Hosk began the caption on her post.

In the snapshots, Hosk is nude, save for a fuzzy white overcoat draped around part of her body, cradling her breasts with one hand and baby bump with another. Hosk went on to share that she was "halfway" through her pregnancy at the time, tagging Daly.

Among the current and past Victoria's Secret models to offer their congratulations in the comments was Romee Strijd, who wrote, "YAY YAY YAY!! Cant wait for playdates 💕." The Dutch model, 25, gave birth to her daughter Mint in December.