Erykah Badu Is Also a Doula — and Model Slick Woods Wants the Singer to Deliver Her Baby

Slick Woods will soon be welcoming her first child with some surprising musical help.

The 21-year-old, who is expecting a baby boy with fellow model Adonis Bosso in September, revealed during an interview with Elle UK that singer Erykah Badu will serve as her doula.

“She’s a mommy role model. A mother I look up to, who kills her s— and is a boss-a— bitch,” Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, told the magazine’s September issue.

The style icon also revealed that she will be breastfeeding her son and plans to name him Saphir, a nod to the birthstone of his expected arrival month.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Slick Woods Expecting First Child

While most know Badu as a singer, the 47-year-old mother of three also moonlights as a birthing coach and has helped deliver more than 40 babies, according to Essence.

“It just kind of happens. I don’t plan how many people I work with. I don’t charge anything. It’s for my own learning, and I just enjoy being the welcoming committee,” she previously told Pitchfork.

“I became a doula by default. I had [son] Seven naturally, at home, and a couple of years later I was traveling through Europe, and one of my best friends, Afya, who is the wife of stic.man from dead prez, went into labor,” Badu explained to the outlet.

“I naturally knew what to do, and it was then that I figured out that this was something I can do that makes me so fulfilled,” she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Erykah Badu Has a Very Interesting Funeral Planned For Herself

Woods, the muse behind Rihanna’s Fenty campaigns, announced her pregnancy in early July. “In good company,” she captioned her Instagram post, which shows her sitting poolside in a black-and-white striped swimsuit that shows off her growing bump.

She jokes to Elle UK now about an ultrasound she saw of her son on the way, “I saw my baby’s penis!” and says he was a welcome surprise for her and Bosso, 28. “My son’s going to be gorgeoussss,” she says, showing the interviewer a photo of her beau.

Woods adds, “I hear sob stories about baby-daddy drama. Being 21 and my baby’s father being excited is just step one. There are girls who don’t even have that.”