Erin Napier Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday

Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier share daughters Mae, 19 months, and Helen, 5

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on January 3, 2023 02:29 PM
Erin Napier and baby Helen
Photo: Erin Napier Instagram

Erin Napier is celebrating her not-so-little girl's special day.

On Tuesday, the Home Town star took to Instagram to reflect on daughter Helen's 5th birthday, sharing a sweet throwback where the mom of two holds Polaroid photos of her and a newborn Helen as she sleeps in the background. Erin shares Helen with husband Ben Napier.

"5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama and daddy," Erin began her caption.

"Maybe the hardest part of being a parent is the letting go of who they are at the end of each day. They change and grow in tiny fragments daily, becoming someone new, knowing more than they did, while we were just getting to know the person they were yesterday," she continued. "I can't wait to see what this year gives her."

In addition to Helen, Erin and Ben share daughter Mae, 19 months.

Last spring, Erin released The Lantern House, her first picture book created with a regular guest on her hit HGTV series, artist Adam Trest. The pair teamed up to share the heartwarming — and occasionally tearjerking — story of a house as the families who live there move in, grow up and move on over the years, told from the perspective of the house.

In the story, the Lantern House finds itself dark and empty at one point and imagines the future caretakers it might have. One potential resident is "a trapeze artist," a choice Erin says was a very personal one.

"The trapeze artist's house is Helen's. If she could do anything, this house would look like a circus tent and she would be the star trapeze artist," she told PEOPLE of her older daughter.

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

Erin recently shared a sweet snap of a father-daughter moment between Helen and Ben, where they worked on building a doll house together.

In the candid snap, both Ben and Helen were focused on the task as Ben tinkered with a small wooden piece and Helen moved pieces in the dollhouse. The toddler was still wearing her pajamas, including a fuzzy blue bathrobe with polar bears on it, and holding a stuffed animal in the picture.

"Saturday builds with @scotsman.co are significantly less intense," Erin captioned the heartwarming post.

Ben sweetly commented on the photo, "Less intense, but infinitely more important."

