Erin and Ben Napier welcomed their second daughter, Mae, on May 28

Erin Napier Shares Heartfelt Message of Thanks to Husband Ben After Daughter's Birth: 'How Lucky We All Are'

Erin Napier is feeling extra grateful for her husband, Ben Napier.

In a heartfelt tribute shared to Erin's Instagram account over the weekend, the HGTV star sang the praises of her husband, whom she said has been offering her plenty of support in the near two weeks since the birth of their second daughter, Mae, on May 28.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Erin wrote, alongside a photo of Ben feeding little Mae a bottle.

"And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍," Erin continued. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often — 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."

Ben took his wife's advice, saying in the comments, "Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for us, lover."

Erin and Ben Napier family Ben and Erin Napier with daughter Helen | Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

The Napiers are already parents to daughter Helen, 3, who was born 10 years after the couple first tied the knot.

Back in May, Ben and Erin told PEOPLE they were looking forward to seeing Helen as a big sister.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," the pair said. "They're already so in love with each other!"

Helen appears to be loving being a big sister already. On May 31, Ben shared a sweet photo of Helen leaning down toward her newborn sister.