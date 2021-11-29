Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photo 'Snuggled Up' with Her Two Daughters on the Couch: 'Heaven'

Erin Napier is soaking up family time this holiday season.

On Sunday, the HGTV Home Town star, 36, posted a heartwarming shot to Instagram of her lying on the couch with her two daughters, Helen, 3, and Mae, 6 months, as the trio cuddled together and watched TV, staying toasty with a fire going in the background.

In the shot, Napier's daughters are resting on the couch in front of a decorated Christmas tree and fireplace. Helen enjoys a cookie in the picture while wearing a strawberry-printed dress.

"Heaven is 2 baby girls snuggled up on you and a fire going at Christmas time ✨," the mom of two writes.

Ben Napier, who shares the little girls with wife Erin, replied to the snap, "I'm so jealous of this moment… but I got the sofa feet turned."

Earlier this month, Erin raved about her husband on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of Ben holding Helen in his arm.

"Tonight he told her 'A man's job is to keep girls safe, to cherish and protect them.' Dangit if we didn't hit the jackpot in this house," Erin captioned the post.

In September, the family of four celebrated Ben's 38th birthday. Alongside several throwback photos of the duo from the early days of their relationship, Erin wrote, "We've spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together, and I'm thankful for every one of them, that we had the luck of growing up together."

She also touched on Ben's relationship with their daughters Mae and Helen, writing, "Your girls all love you more than pancakes and Elvis."