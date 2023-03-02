Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae While Building Home Gym

Erin Napier admired her husband for his hard work building the gym and working on himself, with constant but welcome distractions

Published on March 2, 2023 03:28 PM
Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae
Photo: John Shearer/Getty, Erin Napier/instagram

Erin Napier is impressed with her husband.

Celebrating Ben Napier in an Instagram post on Thursday, the Home Town star showed him during a break working on building his home gym, with his two daughters by his side.

In the photo, Mae, 20 months, lays on top of her dad, who lies on the floor and is holding something above his head to read. Next to them, Helen, 5, leans on a workout ball.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," Erin captioned her post.

In January, the HGTV star took to Instagram to reflect on daughter Helen's 5th birthday, sharing a sweet throwback where the mom of two held Polaroid photos of her and a newborn Helen as she slept in the background.

"5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama and daddy," Erin began her caption.

"Maybe the hardest part of being a parent is the letting go of who they are at the end of each day. They change and grow in tiny fragments daily, becoming someone new, knowing more than they did, while we were just getting to know the person they were yesterday," she continued. "I can't wait to see what this year gives her."

erin napier, ben napier
erin napier/instagram

Last fall, Erin shared a sweet snap of a father-daughter moment between Helen and Ben, where they worked on building a doll house together.

In the candid snap, both Ben and Helen were focused on the task as Ben tinkered with a small wooden piece and Helen moved pieces in the dollhouse. The toddler was still wearing her pajamas, including a fuzzy blue bathrobe with polar bears on it, and holding a stuffed animal in the picture.

"Saturday builds with @scotsman.co are significantly less intense," Erin captioned the heartwarming post.

Ben sweetly commented on the photo, "Less intense, but infinitely more important."

