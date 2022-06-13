Erin and Ben Napier welcomed their second daughter Mae in May 2021

Erin Napier Shares Updates on 1-Year-Old Daughter Mae as She Says She's 'So Thankful' for Her

Erin Napier is giving fans a quick update on her baby girl.

On Sunday, the HGTV star, 36, posted a photo on Instagram of her 12-month-old daughter Mae alongside a brief description of what her little girl has been up to these days.

Erin, who shares daughters Mae and Helen, 4, with husband Ben Napier, included a sweet picture of Mae playing with a colorful xylophone while sitting in a play tent.

"Mae turned one year old a couple weeks ago," Erin begins. "She says dada, mama, yaya, mmmm (for milk!), hen (helen!), hey! Her favorite book is Goodnight Moon, her favorite food is banana, when she hugs my neck she sighs 'ooooh. oooooh,' she loves to dance, and could walk by herself if she would let go of my one finger she believes keeps her on her size 3 feet."

"She is my adventurous one, fearless, climbing and falling, but always ready to get back up and try it again," adds the mom of two. "So thankful for this angel girl's life."

In April, the Home Town star shared a cute selfie on Instagram of Mae wrapping her arms around her mom as Erin snaps the photo in her closet mirror.

"If Mae wanders off after I put her on the floor to crawl, I can always find her in the closet, trying to touch that baby in the mirror. 😍," Erin captioned the picture.

Last December, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about life with their two daughters, sharing that they're finding their "rhythm" as a family of four.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin joked in PEOPLE's cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

Ben's day starts at 4:30 each morning and, he said, "I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed."