Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'

Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family.

The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen.

"Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right."

One photo is a selfie of the couple in which Ben, 39, can be seen wearing a Santa hat. Another is a snapshot of a Christmas tree-themed advent calendar hanging from a door, and a third picture features Erin, 37, next to Helen while the two held lit candles amongst a group of loved ones.

In addition to Helen, Erin and Ben are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Mae. Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the couple opened up about how their children have already grown attached to the 1930 Tudor-style home they bought in July 2021 and renovated top to bottom over nine months.

Helen has told her parents it will be hers someday. "We think of this house as an heirloom," said Erin.

Amid their ever-busier lives, Ben and Erin, who marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, know how crucial it is to carve out moments together away from work when they can focus solely on their girls.

"We know this is fleeting," said Erin of having two little ones. "I feel like we are in the middle of living the best years of our life. I'm very aware of it, and I want to keep it somehow."

The Home Town stars told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last winter that she and her husband complete each other.

"We kind of formed our identities around each other in a way that I think is really healthy and good," she said, explaining, "There are things I'm not great at that Ben is, and there are things that he needs help with."

Ben chimed in, "We approach everything as a team," admitting, "we overshare with each other."

"Yeah, we tell each other TMI," Erin added at the time.