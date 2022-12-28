Celebrity Parents Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life' "Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 12:45 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Erin Napier/Instagram Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close One photo is a selfie of the couple in which Ben, 39, can be seen wearing a Santa hat. Another is a snapshot of a Christmas tree-themed advent calendar hanging from a door, and a third picture features Erin, 37, next to Helen while the two held lit candles amongst a group of loved ones. In addition to Helen, Erin and Ben are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Mae. Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the couple opened up about how their children have already grown attached to the 1930 Tudor-style home they bought in July 2021 and renovated top to bottom over nine months. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Ben Napier and Erin Napier. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Helen has told her parents it will be hers someday. "We think of this house as an heirloom," said Erin. Amid their ever-busier lives, Ben and Erin, who marked their 14th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, know how crucial it is to carve out moments together away from work when they can focus solely on their girls. "We know this is fleeting," said Erin of having two little ones. "I feel like we are in the middle of living the best years of our life. I'm very aware of it, and I want to keep it somehow." RELATED VIDEO: Erin & Ben Napier Are Living 'Best Years of Our Life' with Two Daughters: 'It's Special and It's Fleeting The Home Town stars told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last winter that she and her husband complete each other. "We kind of formed our identities around each other in a way that I think is really healthy and good," she said, explaining, "There are things I'm not great at that Ben is, and there are things that he needs help with." Ben chimed in, "We approach everything as a team," admitting, "we overshare with each other." "Yeah, we tell each other TMI," Erin added at the time.