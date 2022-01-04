Erin Napier Reflects on Daughter Helen Growing Up in 'COVID World' as She Celebrates 4th Birthday

"I wish the world was different for them. Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight," Erin Napier writes on Instagram

Erin Napier is hoping for "normalcy" in the world as she celebrates her daughter's 4th birthday.

On Monday, the Home Town star, 36, posted a sweet social media tribute to her "first baby" Helen, sharing how the family commemorated her daughter's special day. Erin shares Helen, plus 7-month-old daughter Mae, with husband Ben.

"Today, my first baby turned 4. We made a blue Elsa cake together, and bought a balloon that looked like a llama, and had a tiny party with her favorite foods (lo mein & sesame street chicken) and her framily[sic]," Erin writes alongside a photo of the themed cake.

The HGTV star also reflects on the current state of the world in which her daughters are growing up, writing that she "wish[es] the world was different for them."

"The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn't leave the house or have company for many weeks. Now she's growing up in the COVID world and it is very small," she says. "She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them."

"Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight," Erin concludes her post.

Ben also posted a sweet message for his daughter on Instagram alongside a collage of photos of Helen from the past year.

"Last night, we put our 3 year old to bed for the last time. Today, she is 4," he begins his caption. "We talked about everything she did in this year of her life. She did things that I have never done, things that I'll never do, and things that I wish I could've done for her."

"I'm so proud of my tiny dancer. Happy birthday, big sister," Ben writes, as Erin replies in the comments, "4 years watching her grow into this little woman who already speaks like she's 14. thank you for being her daddy! ❤️"

Last month, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about life with their two daughters, sharing that they're finding their "rhythm" as a family of four.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin joked in PEOPLE's cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

Ben's day starts at 4:30 each morning and, he said, "I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed."