Pregnant Erin Napier Feels 'Lucky to Be Loved' After Friends Surprise Her with Baby Shower

Erin Napier is celebrating her baby girl on the way!

On Thursday, the Home Town star, who is expecting her second child, another girl, with husband Ben Napier, expressed her appreciation for her friends after a group of them surprised her with a baby shower this week.

Erin, 35, posted a sweet picture to Instagram of herself surrounded by her friends at the get-together, writing that she feels "so lucky to be loved by y'all."

"These girls. They surprised me with a weeknight dinners and diaper shower, the tradition in our circle of friends started by @malraz," Erin writes. "Everyone bakes two of their favorite casserole, ready for the freezer. The pregnant girl gets one of each, and everyone else draws a number and takes one home, too."

Erin and Ben, who already share daughter Helen, 3, are expecting their second baby in May.

Earlier this month, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about their daughter-on-the-way and why they feel especially lucky to be having another child.

"We're very, very blessed," Erin told PEOPLE. "I think it's really wonderful to have a sibling if it's possible. And we didn't know if it was possible."

Before getting pregnant for the first time in 2017, the couple wasn't sure they'd be able to start a family. For 10 years, Erin battled a mystery illness that turned out to be a perforated appendix. After a surgery to repair the issue in 2014, doctors told her that the damage left behind might make it difficult for her to have a baby.

"I was really, really scared. They said I could likely get pregnant but told me it could be difficult to carry a baby full-term," she explained. "I was terrified to even try, because what if I can't, and then I'm just devastated? What if we try, and something awful happens and it's this tragic loss for us?"

The college sweethearts, who married in 2008, found out Erin was pregnant with Helen on Mother's Day 2017 but were hesitant to celebrate or share the news too soon because of potential complications.

"When it happened with Helen, I felt incredibly relieved with that first step: 'Well, I am pregnant. It doesn't mean that I will have a baby.' You have to accept that part of it when you have some strange health issues," she said. "It's an incredibly sensitive process — that's why we kept it a secret forever. Literally, tomorrow wasn't promised, and it felt best not to make a fuss. It's such a tender subject."

But then last spring, an unusual event inspired the couple to start talking about trying for another baby.