Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close

Erin Napier is trying to protect her Christmas tree at all costs.

Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 37, shared a photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Story as her 17-month-old daughter Mae tries to get close and touch the tree.

Mae, whom Erin shares with husband Ben Napier, is blocked from the tree as the decor is guarded by a pet gate and two dining chairs. The little girl looks up at the lit tree as she stands in a pair of pink pajamas and holds onto a fuzzy blanket.

"Y'all pray for this tree," Erin wrote on the slide, also playing the song "Eye of the Tiger" in the background.

Along with Mae, Ben and Erin Napier are also parents to daughter Helen, 4.

Erin Napier/Instagram

The couple recently chatted with PEOPLE about their daughters' relationship with one another, sharing that they're "finally playing together."

"But they're also finally jealous. If one of them gets in Mama's lap, then the other one is close behind, and there's a fight fixing to happen," added Ben with a laugh.

"And if I try to put them both in my lap, they just pull each other's hair," said Erin. "So it's a struggle right now, honestly."

Larsen and Talbert

At the end of each day at the family's new country house in Laurel, Mississippi, there is one ritual that brings calm: bath time.

Helen has taken on the responsibility of getting Mae ready and into the tub before following behind. "Mae feels like she's at the beauty shop, I guess. It's really sweet," said Erin. "And then I supervise. I watch them and just tried not to cry, because Helen doesn't understand what's so sweet and so special about this."

Ben, who Erin joked has become a weepy girl dad, is treasuring these times too. "I've never been worried about birthdays," he said. "My 30th birthday came and went, and 40 is coming. The thing that upsets me is that I spent 35 years without Helen or Mae. They are growing so fast."