Erin Napier Posts Sweet Photo of Daughter Helen with Husband Ben: 'If We Didn't Hit the Jackpot'

"Tonight he told her, 'A man's job is to keep girls safe, to cherish and protect them,' " Erin captioned an adorable photo of her husband Ben holding daughter Helen in his arm

Erin Napier says she "hit the jackpot" when it comes to her husband of nearly 13 years.

The HGTV Home Town star, 36, gushed about Ben Napier on Instagram Monday, sharing a sweet photo of her husband holding the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Helen, in his arm.

"Tonight he told her 'A man's job is to keep girls safe, to cherish and protect them.' Dangit if we didn't hit the jackpot in this house," Erin captioned the post.

Last week, Erin — who also shares 5-month-old daughter Mae with Ben — congratulated her husband for making it into PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. The proud wife shared a snapshot of the issue to Instagram and revealed the hilarious way she got her hands on the magazine.

"Twitter just told me my husband is one of the @people sexiest men alive so I went to the pharmacy in my glasses and Christmas pajamas and house shoes and told the women behind the counter what I was looking for, because my husband is in the Sexiest Man Alive issue," she wrote. "They nodded, but for sure thought I was a crazy person. Way to go, @scotsman.co 👏🏻🔥 You are married to the craziest woman at CVS!"

Ben jokingly responded in the comments section: "Babe, my eyes are up here… 😏."

In September, the family of four celebrated Ben's 38th birthday.

Alongside several throwback photos of the duo from the early days of their relationship — including a picture of him holding cheerleading pom-poms on a University of Mississippi sports field, a childhood photo of him blowing out birthday candles, and a baby picture — Erin wrote, "We've spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together, and I'm thankful for every one of them, that we had the luck of growing up together."

The mom of two also touched on Ben's relationship with their daughters Mae and Helen, writing, "Your girls all love you more than pancakes and Elvis."