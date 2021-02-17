Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Playing Dress-Up While Watching Brave with Daughter

Home Town's Erin Napier joked that husband Ben Napier "is giving a history lesson on the Clan Napier tartan" while watching the Disney/Pixar movie

The Napier Clan is spending some quality time together!

On Tuesday, Erin Napier shared a wholesome photo of her husband Ben Napier dressed up in a makeshift kilt made while watching the 2012 Disney movie Brave with their 3-year-old daughter Helen. The Home Town star, 35, posted the adorable snap on Instagram, joking that Ben, 37, was giving a "history lesson on the Clan Napier tartan while iced in" and wearing a "poor man's kilt" made out of nine yards of fabric.

The father-daughter duo are seen fixating on the movie, which takes place in the Scottish Highlands, as a crackling fire warms up the living room.

In her post, Erin refers to their daughter as "little broken leg" since she is currently recovering from a leg injury after an accident on a playground slide.

Last month, the mother of one first revealed to followers that Helen would be spending the next couple of months in a cast after she broke the tibia and fibula in her left leg while stepping on the "wrong at the end of a slide."

She later explained that doctors had to "rebreak" Helen's leg to fix the injury. "It took a procedure with general anesthesia (😰), rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," she wrote late last month.

"She's gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y'all: 'Thank you for checking on me!' " Erin added of Helen's message.

Earlier this month, Erin updated fans on her daughter's injury, saying that "her leg is doing great!"