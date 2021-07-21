Erin Napier Says She 'Loves Parenting' with Husband Ben While Sharing a Cute Photo from Family Walk

Erin Napier is feeling grateful to raise her family alongside husband Ben Napier.

On Wednesday, the HGTV star, 35, gave her husband a sweet shout-out on Instagram, sharing an adorable picture of Ben holding their 3-year-old daughter Helen on his shoulders while on an outdoor walk.

"I love parenting with you," the mom of two writes, tagging her husband in the caption.

Along with Helen, the couple share 7-week-old daughter Mae, whom they welcomed back in May.

Erin frequently shares adorable daddy-daughter moments on Instagram, including photos of Ben feeding their newborn and swimming with their oldest daughter.

In June, Erin praised her husband on social media for offering her plenty of support in the weeks since the birth of their second daughter.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm still recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," Erin wrote at the time alongside a photo of Ben feeding little Mae a bottle.

"And I have kissed him every time he's in arm's reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. 😍," Erin continued. "A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often - 'thank you for everything you do for us.' and MEAN IT."

Ben took his wife's advice, saying in the comments, "Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for us, lover."

Last week, Erin snapped a photo of her husband taking a well-deserved rest from his parenting duties. "'sleep when the baby sleeps' " she captioned a photo of Ben draped over their living room couch.

