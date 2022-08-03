'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Gets Emotional Ahead of Daughter Helen's First Day of School

The HGTV star looked back at her own school days while looking ahead to her daughter's upcoming milestone

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on August 3, 2022 01:28 PM
Erin Napier, daughter Helen Napier
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty; Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin Napier is reflecting on her little girl growing up.

The Home Town star, 36, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as a mom ahead of her daughter's first day of school.

"Just sitting in the car getting weepy because this was played constantly at events when I graduated high school," Erin captioned a photo of her car radio playing Sarah McLaughlan's "I Will Remember You."

"And Helen is starting school this week and time is flying and I will remember you baby Helen 😭 (all the other mamas sending your infants to school this year please holler at me)," she continued.

Along with Helen, Erin and husband Ben Napier share daughter Mae, 14 months.

On Saturday, Erin shared a series of photos on Instagram of her daughters enjoying the outdoors together.

In the first picture, the girls walk together away from the camera in matching dresses. The second shows Helen, facing away from the camera, on a large empty road with hills in the distance. Mae looks off into the mountains while wearing a onesie.

"The wild west adventures of the Napier sisters," she captioned the sweet set of photos.

In June, Erin shared some details about her younger little girl after celebrating her first birthday in May. Alongside a cute picture of Mae playing with a colorful xylophone while sitting in a play tent, she wrote, "Mae turned one year old a couple weeks ago."

"She says dada, mama, yaya, mmmm (for milk!), hen (helen!), hey! Her favorite book is Goodnight Moon, her favorite food is banana, when she hugs my neck she sighs 'ooooh. oooooh,' she loves to dance, and could walk by herself if she would let go of my one finger she believes keeps her on her size 3 feet," the proud mom continued.

"She is my adventurous one, fearless, climbing and falling, but always ready to get back up and try it again," added the mom of two. "So thankful for this angel girl's life."

