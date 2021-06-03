The HGTV star shares a photo bottle-feeding her newborn baby girl Mae, whom she gave birth to on May 28

Erin Napier Encourages Other Moms Unable to Breastfeed: 'Formula Is Our Friend at This House'

Erin Napier has an encouraging message for all moms unable to breastfeed their babies.

The Home Town star and her husband Ben Napier welcomed their second baby, daughter Mae, on Friday, May 28, and in a new Instagram post Thursday, Erin opens up about feeding her new addition with formula, just like she did with her now-3-year-old daughter Helen.

"Just a little encouragement for you mamas who weren't able to breastfeed, like me. Don't let anyone make you feel less than or belittled because of it," she writes alongside a photo of herself bottle-feeding the newborn.

"Helen was a formula baby and has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breastfed friends are to theirs," Erin continues. "Formula is our friend at this house!"

"Just watch as these little matchstick legs get chunky and strong," the mom adds.

The HGTV couple wasn't sure if they'd be able to start a family due to a complicated, years-long health battle Erin had faced, they previously shared with PEOPLE.

For a decade, starting when she was 19, the designer suffered from bouts of severe stomach pain that would leave her bedridden for days. She saw countless specialists before an emergency exploratory surgery in 2014 finally revealed the cause: she had a perforated appendix.

erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv Ben and Erin Napier | Credit: courtesy HGTV

Her appendix had been bursting and healing repeatedly for years causing her organs to become wrapped in scar tissue and bound together. But even after doctors removed the tissue, she was told the damage done would make it unlikely she would be able to have children.

"I was very sad. And not knowing is always the biggest hurdle for me to overcome. I like to have proof. And we had no proof that I would be able to have kids," she told PEOPLE in 2018.