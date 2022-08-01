Home Town's Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Helen and Mae's 'Wild West Adventures'

Erin Napier's little girls are having a blast this summer!

On Saturday, the Home Town star, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her daughters, Mae, 14 months, and Helen, 5, enjoying the outdoors together.

In the first, the girls walk together away from the camera in matching dresses. The second shows Helen, facing away from the camera, on a large empty road with hills in the distance. Mae looks off into the mountains while wearing a onesie.

"The wild west adventures of the Napier sisters," she captioned the sweet set of photos.

HGTV stars Ben and Erin are high school sweethearts who have been married nearly 14 years.

Earlier this week, HGTV revealed to the residents of Fort Morgan, a small town in Colorado located about an hour outside Denver, that they will be receiving a town-wide makeover on Home Town Takeover's second season.

This time, the Napiers will be joined by new cohosts, Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs, to create a major transformation to uplift Fort Morgan and jumpstart its journey to becoming a buzzing hub and a destination for out-of-town visitors.

The new season of Takeover, which is set to air in early 2023, will include six episodes and a still-undisclosed number of makeover projects executed by the two couples with help from a handful of HGTV experts and local residents, all with the intention of "amplifying the town's charm and building community pride," according to a press release from HGTV.

In June, Erin shared some details about her younger little girl after celebrating her first birthday in May. Alongside a cute picture of Mae playing with a colorful xylophone while sitting in a play tent, she wrote, "Mae turned one year old a couple weeks ago."

"She says dada, mama, yaya, mmmm (for milk!), hen (helen!), hey! Her favorite book is Goodnight Moon, her favorite food is banana, when she hugs my neck she sighs 'ooooh. oooooh,' she loves to dance, and could walk by herself if she would let go of my one finger she believes keeps her on her size 3 feet," the proud mom continued.