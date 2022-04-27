Erin Napier Says Daughter Mae, 13 Months, Loves 'Trying to Touch That Baby in the Mirror'

Erin Napier's baby girl has found a new fascination!

On Tuesday, the HGTV star, 36, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram featuring her 13-month-old daughter Mae, whom she shares with husband Ben Napier. In the cute shot, baby Mae wraps her arms around Erin as the mom of two snaps the photo in her closet mirror.

"If Mae wanders off after I put her on the floor to crawl, I can always find her in the closet, trying to touch that baby in the mirror. 😍," Erin captioned the picture.

Later that evening, Erin, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Helen, opened up on Instagram about the challenges of dinnertime with two young kids.

"The supper time shuffle is no joke with two little ones," the Home Town star begins.

"I'm figuring out that Helen can help me cook (she loses interest after about 20 minutes of chopping the soft vegetables with a butter knife, but it's so fun while it lasts—elbow to elbow making a meal with my big girl) while mae sits beside us in her high chair having her supper via baby charcuterie, one food at a time: raspberries, blueberries, tomatoes, black beans, rice, goldfish, literally anything else i put on her tray," she continues.

"What is your secret for making it from 5 pm to bedtime with busy babies and hungry bellies?" Erin asks her followers.

In December, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about life with their two daughters, sharing that they're finding their "rhythm" as a family of four.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin joked in PEOPLE's cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

Ben's day starts at 4:30 each morning and, he said, "I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed."