Erin Napier Shares Daughter Helen's Heartwarming Response to Her Mom's French Braid Attempt

Helen knows how to make her mom smile.

On Wednesday, Erin Napier shared a sweet post to Instagram about her attempt at French braiding her 4-year-old daughter's hair and revealed the little girl's heartwarming response when it didn't turn out as she hoped.

"I cannot French braid. I have tried and I have tried. I watched all the youtube videos. I can paint and I can make pottery but my hands are absolutely unable to braid my daughter's hair. After trying for 30 minutes, this is what I had done and I was supremely frustrated," Erin wrote alongside a photo of Helen's hair.

"Helen asked to see a picture of it, and I showed her this," she continued. "She cringed so slightly, raised her hand to touch it, smiled big and said, 'Oh mommy you did such a good job. It's still pretty.' And my eyes watered and I told her I would take it out if she didn't like it, and she said, 'No! I love it. It IS a French braid. You're a good mommy.' "

"And that's how you get a caramel milkshake, Helen girl," teased Erin.

Several of Erin's followers gushed over the adorable moment in the comments of the photo.

"Sweetest!! ❤️❤️❤️," Mandy Moore replied while Drew Scott added, "😂Amazing!!!"

The Home Town star shares Helen and 8-month-old daughter Mae with husband Ben Napier.

In December, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about life with their two daughters, sharing that they're finding their "rhythm" as a family of four.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin joked in PEOPLE's cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

Ben's day starts at 4:30 each morning and, he said, "I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed."