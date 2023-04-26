Erin and Ben Napier on Why Their Daughters Aren't Allowed on Social Media Until After High School

Erin and Ben Napier are opening up about their social media rules for their daughters.

The HGTV stars recently shared in an interview with TODAY that their "personal policy" is to not allow daughters Mae, 21 months, and Helen, 5, "any access to social media until they're done with high school" when they're "old enough to see it for what it is."

Erin, 37, noted that she wants her daughters to be able to "process" what social media is when they're old enough to use it.

As for posting their kids on their own accounts and why they want to keep their girls out of the spotlight, the couple explained that they wouldn't have wanted their own childhoods posted about at a time when social media didn't exist.

"How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?" Erin leveled.

Echoing Erin's response, Ben shared, "What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?"

"It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle," Erin later added.

While the couple occasionally shares photos of their girls on social media, they try to keep their faces out of view.

Celebrating Ben, 39, in an Instagram post last month, Erin showed her husband during a break working on building his home gym, with his two daughters by his side.

In the photo, Mae sat on top of her dad, who was on the floor holding something above his head to read. Next to them, Helen leaned on a workout ball.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," Erin captioned her post.