Erin and Ben Napier on Why Their Daughters Aren't Allowed on Social Media Until After High School

The HGTV stars explain why they don't want their daughters on social media until after high school, noting that they want them to be old enough to "process" it

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 12:00 PM
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ben Napier and Erin Napier . Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Erin and Ben Napier are opening up about their social media rules for their daughters.

The HGTV stars recently shared in an interview with TODAY that their "personal policy" is to not allow daughters Mae, 21 months, and Helen, 5, "any access to social media until they're done with high school" when they're "old enough to see it for what it is."

Erin, 37, noted that she wants her daughters to be able to "process" what social media is when they're old enough to use it.

As for posting their kids on their own accounts and why they want to keep their girls out of the spotlight, the couple explained that they wouldn't have wanted their own childhoods posted about at a time when social media didn't exist.

"How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?" Erin leveled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Echoing Erin's response, Ben shared, "What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?"

"It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle," Erin later added.

While the couple occasionally shares photos of their girls on social media, they try to keep their faces out of view.

Celebrating Ben, 39, in an Instagram post last month, Erin showed her husband during a break working on building his home gym, with his two daughters by his side.

In the photo, Mae sat on top of her dad, who was on the floor holding something above his head to read. Next to them, Helen leaned on a workout ball.

"Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄," Erin captioned her post.

Related Articles
bekah martinez and finace Grayston Leonard pregnancy
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Fiancé Grayston Leonard
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her ‘Best Friend’ As She Shares Snap of Kids Snoozing With Her in Bed
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Photo of Kids Snoozing
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Daughter Matilda to Her Horses
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Newborn Daughter 'Tildy' to Her Horses: 'Met Her Barn Friends Today'
Clay Walker
Clay Walker Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage with Sixth Baby at 20 Weeks: 'Huge Heartbreak' (Exclusive)
rumer willis and bf derek richard thomas
Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Baby, Daughter Louetta: 'Pure Magic'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey as They Sit Courtside at Lakers Game
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Gives Advice to Her Two Teen Girls About Social Media: 'This Is Smoke and Mirrors'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend a screening of "The Lost City" at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Daniel Radcliffe and Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke Welcome First Baby
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Nick Cannon with Other Moms of His Children 'Turns Me On a Little Bit'
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After David Woolley Engagement;
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After Sharing Engagement News
Teyana Taylor at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Teyana Taylor Says Her 2 Kids Are 'Getting Big' Fast: 'My Youngest Is Talking Too Much!' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrW4XIcsKaP/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson's Three Kids Are Her Mini-Mes as They Celebrate Earth Day in Sunny Photos
Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster Explains Why She's Going to Stop Posting About Her Kids: 'It's Not Fair'
SMA POLL
Alexander Ludwig Celebrates Being 5 Years Sober with Emotional Post: 'I Had an Issue'