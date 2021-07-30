E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes Reveals She's Pregnant with First Baby — and Shows How She Hid Bump on Camera

Erin Lim Rhodes is sharing her baby bump–hiding techniques.

The host, 30, announced on her E! Snapchat show The Rundown Friday that she is pregnant, expecting their first baby with husband Joshua Rhodes. The pair quietly wed in a private ceremony on Jan. 21, four months after getting engaged.

"No statement could quite sum up our feelings of excitement and joy! B-Rho's expected arrival in December will be the perfect bookend for the wild year we've had so far," Lim Rhodes tells E! News. "Hiding it for 20 weeks has been hard now that I'm this far. Honestly if I wasn't on cam all the time, I'd pull a Kylie Jenner on y'all! But I'm also so happy to be a mom-in-the-making that I can't contain it anymore."

In her Rundown announcement, Lim Rhodes shared a montage of recent footage from the show, documenting how she disguised her bump on camera, whether with selective outfits, objects covering her stomach, or a tighter camera frame during her television appearances.

Sharing details of their intimate wedding, Lim Rhodes told E! News in March, "We decided around the holiday that because of COVID we wanted to have a small, intimate wedding with just our family. We wanted to keep it small. And what better way to start out the New Year? We decided to get married in my parents' backyard. Joshua's dad actually married us, so it was really, really special."

She announced her engagement to the fashion designer during the 2020 Emmy Awards live red carpet pre-show in September. Showing off her ring, Lim said she got engaged the night before.