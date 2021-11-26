E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes Welcomes Baby Girl Saylor Cielo with Husband Joshua Rhodes: 'Heaven Sent'

"Didn't expect this week to be the best week of our lives but here we are," Erin Lim Rhodes wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of baby Saylor Cielo Rhodes

Erin Lim Rhodes' baby girl has arrived.

The television host, 30, and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first baby, he announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of newborn Saylor Cielo Rhodes and writing, "Thankful. All Glory to God." She commented, "My bestiessss 😍❤️."

Lim Rhodes also posted a picture of the family of three to her Instagram on Friday, captioning the post, "Didn't expect this week to be the best week of our lives but here we are! 'Cielo' was my Nana's nickname and I know our baby girl was Heaven sent."

"No statement could quite sum up our feelings of excitement and joy! B-Rho's expected arrival in December will be the perfect bookend for the wild year we've had so far," she told E! News at the time. "Hiding it for 20 weeks has been hard now that I'm this far. Honestly if I wasn't on cam all the time, I'd pull a Kylie Jenner on y'all! But I'm also so happy to be a mom-in-the-making that I can't contain it anymore."

She recently opened up to Babe by HATCH about her pregnancy journey, explaining why they decided not to find out the sex of their baby beforehand.

"We made the decision from the beginning to wait it out and be surprised on the day of. I don't know why we made this decision. For us, we realized there are so few real surprises in life," she said. "It was hard going to some ultrasounds, we'd close our eyes. But I think it's making it that much more exciting for us. I keep envisioning the moment they tell us what the baby is. We have the name for the baby either way. It's just a matter of knowing when the baby arrives."

Speaking on her path to pregnancy, Lim Rhodes shared that they were "not planning this."

"We had just gotten married in January. We figured, let's enjoy a year of being married. We can potentially try soon," she said. "Then there was a period of a few days where I was off my birth control, but my doctor was late to write my prescription and send it to the pharmacy. We were a little careless but honestly didn't think we'd conceive as quickly as we did."

Erin Lim and Joshua Rhodes Credit: Erin Lim Rhodes/Instagram

"... I also figured it would take a while. It turns out I'm very fertile. When I called my husband from the doctor, he was so excited. I was so hormonal," she recalled. "I also went there because of sharp abdominal pain. I thought it was endometriosis or a gastro-intestinal issue. They said let's just take a urine sample. Then, as I was leaving, the nurse called me back in, told me I was pregnant and sent me off with four boxes of prenatal vitamins."

Lim Rhodes also told HATCH what she hopes her new baby knows as they grow up.