Welcome to the world, Owen Thomas Burnett Rubulotta!

CNN OutFront anchor Erin Burnett and husband David Rubulotta are the proud parents of a baby boy who arrived on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9:01 a.m., Burnett’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Born in New York City, little Owen measured 20½ inches and weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz. He joins the couple’s daughter Colby Isabelle, 3, and son Nyle Thomas, 4½.

“We are all in awe of our baby boy — who is already bringing joy (despite a lot less sleep) to our home,” Burnett, 42, and Rubulotta tell PEOPLE of their precious new addition.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Erin Burnett Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kate and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Burnett’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in March that she and her husband, who wed in December 2012, were expanding their brood once again.

“We are so excited for number three. As one of three myself, I think it’s a lucky number!” the on-air personality said at the time.

Last week, Burnett’s OutFront team sent her off on maternity leave with style, hosting a sweet celebration chock full of themed cupcakes, games — and gifts, of course.

RELATED VIDEO: CNN’s Erin Burnett Expecting Third Child: “We Are So Excited!”



With a growing family, Burnett previously revealed having children has shaped her job and how she covers news stories related to gun violence and war.

“I guess in a way because it’s more tangible in my mind,” the now-mother of three explained in an interview with The Wrap in February 2016.

“It’s not even so much about having kids, but as you start to get older, you’re like, ‘Gosh, we used to be that generation that everyone talked about, the future is yours,’ ” she added.