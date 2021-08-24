Bringing Up Bates' Erin Bates Expecting Baby No. 5 Following Health Complications: 'Blown Away'

"Every day life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family," the couple tells PEOPLE of their baby on the way

The Bates family is about to get bigger!

"Every day life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family," the parents tell PEOPLE. "For the past year, Erin has experienced different health problems, which ended up leading to multiple surgeries."

The road to parenthood was bumpy for the Paines, who endured several miscarriages due to Erin's blood-clotting condition before Carson came along.

"After consulting with our doctor, we realized having another baby was not going to be in our future. It was sad, just because we both really love kids, but I knew Erin's health was the biggest priority, and we were overwhelmingly grateful for the four little blessings God has already given us," the pair continues. "We were content knowing that God sometimes has a different plan than our own. As you can imagine, we were absolutely blown away when we found out the good news and really in shock!"

"Our hearts were filled with so much joy and some uncertainty, but we have been relieved and so encouraged to know Baby Paine is growing and doing great and Erin has been doing wonderful as well," the couple adds. "God has been so faithful and so good to our family. We want to thank each of you for your continued love and support, and we are looking forward to January 2022 now more than ever."

Back in February, Erin opened up about her health complications on Instagram, revealing that she had three surgeries over the course of a few months "due to cysts that have ruptured and caused a lot of internal bleeding."

She also shared that she had to have one ovary removed and "most of the second removed as well."

"It has been scary and really discouraging at times, but we have been so grateful for the medical doctors who have helped us navigate through these uncertainties," she wrote at the time.

Erin is the third-oldest of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates' 19 children. She married Chad in November 2013.

Several other members of the Bates family have recently welcomed new additions as well.

Josie, who welcomed her second child, daughter Hazel Sloane with husband Kelton Balka, on June 14, shared several adorable clips to her Instagram Story of the three babies laying side by side.

Baby Hazel and her cousin Charlotte Raine, whom Tori welcomed with husband Bobby Smith on June 24, lay on opposite sides of each other with baby boy Jadon Carl, whom Whitney welcomed with husband Zach on June 7, sandwiched between them.