Bringing Up Bates' Erin Bates Expecting Baby No. 5 Following Health Complications: 'Blown Away'
"Every day life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family," the couple tells PEOPLE of their baby on the way
The Bates family is about to get bigger!
Bringing Up Bates stars Chad and Erin (Bates) Paine are expecting their fifth child together, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple is already parents to son Charles Steven IV, a.k.a. "Carson," 6, as well as daughters Brooklyn Elise, 5, Everly Hope, 3, and Holland Grace, 22 months.
"Every day life is a miracle, but this is such a special miracle for our little family," the parents tell PEOPLE. "For the past year, Erin has experienced different health problems, which ended up leading to multiple surgeries."
The road to parenthood was bumpy for the Paines, who endured several miscarriages due to Erin's blood-clotting condition before Carson came along.
"After consulting with our doctor, we realized having another baby was not going to be in our future. It was sad, just because we both really love kids, but I knew Erin's health was the biggest priority, and we were overwhelmingly grateful for the four little blessings God has already given us," the pair continues. "We were content knowing that God sometimes has a different plan than our own. As you can imagine, we were absolutely blown away when we found out the good news and really in shock!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Our hearts were filled with so much joy and some uncertainty, but we have been relieved and so encouraged to know Baby Paine is growing and doing great and Erin has been doing wonderful as well," the couple adds. "God has been so faithful and so good to our family. We want to thank each of you for your continued love and support, and we are looking forward to January 2022 now more than ever."
Back in February, Erin opened up about her health complications on Instagram, revealing that she had three surgeries over the course of a few months "due to cysts that have ruptured and caused a lot of internal bleeding."
She also shared that she had to have one ovary removed and "most of the second removed as well."
"It has been scary and really discouraging at times, but we have been so grateful for the medical doctors who have helped us navigate through these uncertainties," she wrote at the time.
RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Erin is the third-oldest of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates' 19 children. She married Chad in November 2013.
Several other members of the Bates family have recently welcomed new additions as well.
In July, Tori Bates, Josie Bates and Whitney Bates got together for a sweet photo shoot with their newest babies, who were all born in June.
Josie, who welcomed her second child, daughter Hazel Sloane with husband Kelton Balka, on June 14, shared several adorable clips to her Instagram Story of the three babies laying side by side.
Baby Hazel and her cousin Charlotte Raine, whom Tori welcomed with husband Bobby Smith on June 24, lay on opposite sides of each other with baby boy Jadon Carl, whom Whitney welcomed with husband Zach on June 7, sandwiched between them.
Josie and Balka are also parents to daughter Willow Kristy, 2. Tori and her husband also share 1-year-old son Kolter Gray as well as 2½-year-old son Robert Ellis IV (aka Kade). Whitney is also mom to daughters Khloé Eileen, 21 months, and Kaci Lynn, 5, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6½.
Bringing Up Bates season 10 streams exclusively on UP Faith & Family.
- Jessica Long Spent a Year Away from Family, Husband, to Prepare for Paralympics: 'All Worth It'
- Brooklyn Decker Jokes Daughter, 3, Was 'Proud of Herself' After Clogging Toilet with Baseball-Size Rock
- Bringing Up Bates' Erin Bates Expecting Baby No. 5 Following Health Complications: 'Blown Away'
- Niall Horan Takes the Jonas Brothers Golfing — But There's a Catch