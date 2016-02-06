"I would advise them not to leave their kiddos with Auntie Erin," Andrews jokes

Erin Andrews on BFF Chrissy Teigen: 'She Will Be an Insane Mom'

Erin Andrews couldn’t be more excited for Chrissy Teigen to be a mother.

The best friends have always been very close, but as of late, hectic work schedules and impending motherhood have prevented the pair from spending time with each other.

“I love [Chrissy]. I saw her a month ago at her birthday. Brooklyn Decker is also a friend and had a baby. If I could even just see those girls — it takes us forever to see each other,” Andrews, 37, tells PEOPLE.

Decker and husband Andy Roddick welcomed son Hank in September, and months later in December, Teigen announced that she and husband John Legend were expecting their first child — a girl — due in the spring.

“Usually, Super Bowl was our jam, but they’ve become big girls now and they now have babies, so I would advise them not to leave their kiddos with Auntie Erin,” Andrews jokes, adding, “But I’m sure they’ll have enough help around them.”

Many, including Andrews, were over the moon about Teigen’s pregnancy news, especially after she opened up about her fertility struggles.

“Chrissy and Brooklyn will be insane [mothers],” she says of her pals. “I already know Brooklyn is an amazing mom, but Chrissy will be an insane mom.”

As for whether or not she’s got baby fever, Andrews shares that she’s concentrated on delivering great sportscasts for Fox News. “My itch right now is just to have a great Super Bowl,” she says. “I don’t worry about that stuff right now.”