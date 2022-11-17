Erin & Ben Napier Say Their Daughters Are 'Finally Jealous' of Each Other: 'It's a Struggle Right Now'

The Home Town stars get candid about raising daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months, in their PEOPLE cover story

By Staff Author
Published on November 17, 2022 10:00 AM

Erin and Ben Napier are thrilled to watch their daughters' relationship blossom — but that doesn't always mean things are peaceful in the HGTV star's home.

"They're finally playing together," Erin tells PEOPLE of daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months, in this week's cover story (on newsstands Friday). Adds Ben with a laugh: "But they're also finally jealous. If one of them gets in Mama's lap, then the other one is close behind, and there's a fight fixing to happen."

"And if I try to put them both in my lap, they just pull each other's hair," adds Erin. "So it's a struggle right now, honestly."

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

At the end of each day at the family's new country house in Laurel, Mississippi, there is one ritual that brings calm: bath time.

Helen has taken on the responsibility of getting Mae ready and into the tub before following behind. "Mae feels like she's at the beauty shop, I guess. It's really sweet," says Erin. "And then I supervise. I watch them and just tried not to cry, because Helen doesn't understand what's so sweet and so special about this."

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

Ben, who Erin jokes has become a weepy girl dad, is treasuring these times too. "I've never been worried about birthdays," he says. "My 30th birthday came and went, and 40 is coming. The thing that upsets me is that I spent 35 years without Helen or Mae. They are growing so fast."

The couple also have big plans for their family of four when the girls get a little older.

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

"Once Mae turns 4 years old, we are going to see the world. We're going to do all the traveling," says Erin. "We try to take a family trip every year right now, but it's difficult. We're in the difficult season of travel. Seventeen months old is not the easiest."

"We're going everywhere," says Ben, who names Montana and Europe as destinations at the top of their list.

Napier cover rollout
Larsen and Talbert

The family also owns an airstream trailer that has allowed them to travel more locally in comfort and style, even while social distancing during the pandemic, but they're eager to get further afield and introduce their girls to new experiences.

"Your brain goes into autopilot when you do the same things every day," says Erin. "So you've got to make memories doing unusual things to remember it. And so we're looking forward to that."

She adds, "They're only going to be little for such a short time. We know this is special and it's fleeting too."

Related Articles
Ben and Erin Napier
'Home Town' 's Ben and Erin Napier Are Finding Their 'Groove' as a Family of 4' 'Every Day Is a Dance'
Napier cover rollout
Erin & Ben Napier Are 'Living the Best Years of Our Life' with 2 Girls: 'It's Special and It's Fleeting'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin Napier Is 'Feeling Really Lucky to Still Get Butterflies' on NYC Date Night with Husband Ben
Ben Napier with daughter in NYC after retrieving her hat from a hotel window
Watch Ben Napier Save Daughter's Hat from Streets of N.Y.C. in Adorable Video: 'Daddy Skills'
Napier cover rollout
Erin & Ben Napier Almost Said No to Acting in HGTV Christmas Movie, Until Ree Drummond Stepped In
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Drew Barrymore Helped Erin Napier Rush to Find a CMA Awards Dress in 12 Days 
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Erin and Ben Napier Say Their Country House Reveal Episode is 'One of Our Funniest' on New 'Home Town' Season
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
See Inside Erin and Ben Napier's New Country House: 'I Was in Love Immediately'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now
Erin Napier Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben for His 39th Birthday: 'Blessed by You'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Ben Napier Wishes Wife Erin Happy Birthday with Wedding Day Throwback Photo: 'My Favorite'
Erin Napier, daughter Helen Napier
'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Gets Emotional Ahead of Daughter Helen's First Day of School
erin napier, ben napier
'Home Town'' s Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Helen and Mae's 'Wild West Adventures'
erin napier, ben napier
Ben Napier Surprises Wife Erin with 'Most Luxurious Gift There Is,' Ahead of Her 37th Birthday
Erin Napier’s First Children’s Book Is Here! And She’s Revealing the Easter Egg That’s a Nod to Daughter Helen
Erin Napier Shares Updates on 1-Year-Old Daughter Mae as She Says She's 'So Thankful' for Her
Ben Napier, erin napier
'Home Town'' s Ben Napier Calls Wife Erin His 'Ride or Die' as He Shows Off Their New Vintage Truck