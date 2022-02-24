Erin and Ben Napier Get New Puppy After Daughter Helen Says She's 'Lonely Without a Friend'

Dogs really are everybody's best friend!

On Wednesday, Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier introduced their new puppy Baker — named after their dog who died last July — to the world.

The TV personality shared on Instagram that their decision to get the new canine companion came after daughter Helen, 4, struggled to move on after the passing of their old "Baker."

Erin, 36, posted a video clip of Helen, covered up in a blanket while lying on a couch, as she told her mom that she felt "lonely" without her furry friend.

erin napier Credit: erinapier/Instagram

"I just want an animal friend," the little girl said.

"Our dog Baker passed last July and anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us! Problem (😭) —> Solution," Erin wrote in the caption to explain the situation, before adding, "Meet the new Baker!"

The second slide of the post showed a picture of Ben, 38, holding their new adorable dog in the window of his truck.

Erin announced the loss of their beloved family dog last year by sharing a sweet photo of then 3-year-old daughter Helen embracing Baker.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "all dogs go to heaven ❤️. We (and especially she) will miss Baker. Thankful for the 12 years he lived."

The news of Baker's death came shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had expanded their family and welcomed their second baby, daughter Mae Napier, in May.

In December, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about life with their two daughters, sharing that they're finding their "rhythm" as a family of four.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin joked in PEOPLE's cover story. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."