The Cutest Photos of Erin and Ben Napier's Growing Family
The Home Town hosts are due soon with baby No. 2!
She's here! On Jan. 4, 2018, Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier introduced their first child, daughter Helen, via Instagram.
"I never want to forget: 6 lbs and 300 lbs. 19" and 6'6". My favorite people in the world, opposite and the same,
Erin wrote alongside this snoozy snap.
A family visit is "so good for everyone," Erin captioned this heartwarming photo. "All assisted living homes should have nursery schools on site. The way she changes when Helen comes to visit is remarkable. Her dementia disappears, and Helen coos and smiles and laughs."
Ben's caption about his daughter's dancing was one of the sweeter things we've read.
"When we were little, my mama, Bennie, would leave notes for my dad and sign them, “Bennie and the Jets.” One time I asked her who the jets were and she said, “you and your brothers!” She and I danced to this song at my wedding, but this little dance is a pretty close tie with that moment," he shared.
In 2018, Erin shared her "favorite" photo with Ben. "I can look at and feel the way it feels to be loved. I can see it and every time it’s new, the truest and purest moment, frozen here forever," she wrote. "Ben’s gold band was his promise to be on my team forever. And now I see it and it looks like Helen to me. She smiles a lot. More than any baby I’ve ever seen. And I think it’s because she is made from the history and stories and days that live in that kiss right there, from pure, heart crushing, all consuming, God-sent, joy filled love."
No tears for Helen on her Christening day!
"Today after church she said “Mama” and crawled for the first time," Erin shared of this milestone 2018 day. "I don’t ever want to forget this."
Is a crossover coming? Helen's reading material at 9 months came courtesy of HGTV pals Drew and Jonathan Scott.
On the couple's 10th wedding anniversary in November 2018, Erin reflected on how thankful she is for her marriage to Ben. "The things that might annoy remind me that I’m not alone, that I get to share this home with you and all the quirks that are distinctly you," she wrote.
When Helen wasn't feeling great in 2019, it was Mom to the rescue. "She’s never been in my lap this long since she was born," Erin wrote. "I could have cried it was so wonderful. My heart could bust wide open ..."
"Y’all may not know this, but Helen and her mama are mermaids," Ben wrote on Erin's birthday. "Happy birthday weekend, girl."
Of course Ben's post about Christmas tree shopping with his girls turned into something sweetly sentimental.
Is Santa here yet? Helen helped Dad set up while Erin reflected on just how much she loves her little family in a sentimental pre-holiday post.
Guess who's joining the family! The Napiers announced their big baby news on April 11, 2021, sharing they're due with another girl in May.
"The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It's all a blur," Ben joked of filming, traveling and preparing for a new baby during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were like, 'Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,'" added Erin. "We don't remember anything, but I'm glad somebody was filming all of it."
Ben had his own touching post about the family's big news, reflecting on how much his siblings have always meant to him. "I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us," he wrote.