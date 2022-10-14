Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke have a shared regret over the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Appearing at BravoCon Friday on the "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel presented by Tresemmé, moderator Brad Goreski asked the RHOBH stars about regrets from season 12.

During the discussion, Girardi said her regret was "Jax, which I felt really bad and apologized for." The reality star was referring to an incident this season that showed drama break out when Girardi cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax, 14, at Beauvais' 55th birthday party.

"To drag him into my stuff was not right," she said of the moment, noting that many of her castmates have made mistakes during hard times throughout the years.

"I've been under the hardest years of my life for the last two years, in front of you. I'm bound to make mistakes, and the Housewives is conflict-driven," Girardi added.

Following the moment at the birthday party and its aftermath playing out on air, viewers directed some brutal comments at Jax, prompting both the teen and Beauvais to speak out.

Girardi then added during the panel, "If we're really honest, we all fall short and we all make mistakes. I just make them in front of you."

Later in the chat, Stracke expressed that she too regretted her behavior as the situation unfolded, noting that she "did not speak up for Jax and Garcelle."

"That kid has such a sweet spot in my heart," Stracke shared. "I adore Garcelle, and what happened to that child is terrible. We all agreed about that. I'm just sorry I didn't say anything," noting she wanted to be public about the apology.

Bravo released a statement condemning the online attacks directed at the 14-year-old.

"We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the statement read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric."

The statement was shared by Beauvais on her Instagram Story as well as castmates Girardi, Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Crystal Kung Minkoff and husband Rob, Dorit Kemsley and husband PK, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky, and Lisa Rinna.