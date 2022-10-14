Celebrity Parents Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke Express Regret for Incident with Garcelle Beauvais' Son Jax During a BravoCon panel Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars addressed the hate that Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax received after an incident on the show By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Lanford Beard Lanford Beard Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 05:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: getty (3) Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke have a shared regret over the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Appearing at BravoCon Friday on the "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel presented by Tresemmé, moderator Brad Goreski asked the RHOBH stars about regrets from season 12. During the discussion, Girardi said her regret was "Jax, which I felt really bad and apologized for." The reality star was referring to an incident this season that showed drama break out when Girardi cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax, 14, at Beauvais' 55th birthday party. "To drag him into my stuff was not right," she said of the moment, noting that many of her castmates have made mistakes during hard times throughout the years. "I've been under the hardest years of my life for the last two years, in front of you. I'm bound to make mistakes, and the Housewives is conflict-driven," Girardi added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Christopher Polk/Shutterstock 'RHOBH' Cast Calls Out Fans for Harassing Their Kids Online: 'They Didn't Sign Up For This' Following the moment at the birthday party and its aftermath playing out on air, viewers directed some brutal comments at Jax, prompting both the teen and Beauvais to speak out. Girardi then added during the panel, "If we're really honest, we all fall short and we all make mistakes. I just make them in front of you." Later in the chat, Stracke expressed that she too regretted her behavior as the situation unfolded, noting that she "did not speak up for Jax and Garcelle." "That kid has such a sweet spot in my heart," Stracke shared. "I adore Garcelle, and what happened to that child is terrible. We all agreed about that. I'm just sorry I didn't say anything," noting she wanted to be public about the apology. Garcelle Beauvais Instagram Bravo released a statement condemning the online attacks directed at the 14-year-old. "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the statement read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric." The statement was shared by Beauvais on her Instagram Story as well as castmates Girardi, Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Crystal Kung Minkoff and husband Rob, Dorit Kemsley and husband PK, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky, and Lisa Rinna.