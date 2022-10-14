Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke Express Regret for Incident with Garcelle Beauvais' Son Jax

During a BravoCon panel Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars addressed the hate that Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax received after an incident on the show

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 05:10 PM
Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke apologize to Garcelle and Jax
Photo: getty (3)

Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke have a shared regret over the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Appearing at BravoCon Friday on the "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel presented by Tresemmé, moderator Brad Goreski asked the RHOBH stars about regrets from season 12.

During the discussion, Girardi said her regret was "Jax, which I felt really bad and apologized for." The reality star was referring to an incident this season that showed drama break out when Girardi cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax, 14, at Beauvais' 55th birthday party.

"To drag him into my stuff was not right," she said of the moment, noting that many of her castmates have made mistakes during hard times throughout the years.

"I've been under the hardest years of my life for the last two years, in front of you. I'm bound to make mistakes, and the Housewives is conflict-driven," Girardi added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/garcelle-beauvais" data-inlink="true">Garcelle Beauvais</a> and her son Jax Joseph Nilon at MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Following the moment at the birthday party and its aftermath playing out on air, viewers directed some brutal comments at Jax, prompting both the teen and Beauvais to speak out.

Girardi then added during the panel, "If we're really honest, we all fall short and we all make mistakes. I just make them in front of you."

Later in the chat, Stracke expressed that she too regretted her behavior as the situation unfolded, noting that she "did not speak up for Jax and Garcelle."

"That kid has such a sweet spot in my heart," Stracke shared. "I adore Garcelle, and what happened to that child is terrible. We all agreed about that. I'm just sorry I didn't say anything," noting she wanted to be public about the apology.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/garcelle-beauvais" data-inlink="true">Garcelle Beauvais</a> and her son
Garcelle Beauvais Instagram

Bravo released a statement condemning the online attacks directed at the 14-year-old.

"We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the statement read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric."

The statement was shared by Beauvais on her Instagram Story as well as castmates Girardi, Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Crystal Kung Minkoff and husband Rob, Dorit Kemsley and husband PK, Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky, and Lisa Rinna.

Related Articles
Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais
Erika Girardi Says She 'Did Not Hire Bots to Attack' Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax
Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Has Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais for Her Reaction to Erika Girardi Cursing at Her Son
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Stampede and Screaming Attendees
Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Is 'Grateful' to Be 'in a Much Better Place' After Recent Legal Victories
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, Andy Cohen
Jerry O'Connell Calls Wife Rebecca Romijn the 'Future of 'Beverly Hills' ' in 'Housewives' Pitch to Andy Cohen
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
Garcelle Beauvais and her son Jax Joseph Nilon at MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA
Bravo Speaks Out Against Online Attacks Targeting Garcelle Beauvais' Son: 'Shocked and Appalled'
yolanda hadid
Yolanda Hadid Opens Up About Why Being on 'RHOBH' 'Wasn't a Good Experience' for Her
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are Headed to BravoCon to Grill Andy Cohen!
Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Frets Aspen Fallout Means She's 'Forced to Choose' Between Friendship and 'Blood'
RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
Sanela Diana Jenkins
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins to Attend Season 12 Reunion Remotely Due to COVID
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke
'RHOBH' Cast Calls Out Fans for Harassing Their Kids Online: 'They Didn't Sign Up For This'
Garcelle Beauvais and her son Jax Joseph Nilon at MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA
Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Slammed for Her Reaction to Erika Girardi Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' Teenage Son
Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais
Erika Girardi Admits She 'Learned a Lesson' After Cursing Out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son