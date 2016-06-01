The mom-to-be, who's expecting a daughter, enjoyed a boho-themed outdoor baby shower in Beverly Hills on Sunday

Parenthood is on the immediate horizon for Erika Christensen!

The actress, who is expecting her first child — a daughter — with husband Cole Maness in June, celebrated with a beautiful outdoor baby shower on Sunday afternoon at the Beverly Hills home of stylist and director Sophia Banks.

Christensen, 33, wore a white dress that showcased her baby bump, paired with fuchsia heels and a turquoise beaded necklace. A crown of blue and white flowers adorned her head, while her long blonde hair hung loosely over her shoulders.

“Erika was so happy and loved being welcomed into motherhood by her friends … so many incredible mothers and women,” a source close to Christensen tells PEOPLE.

Among the star-studded guest list were Parenthood costars Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman, as well as actresses Jenna Elfman and Marisol Nichols.

Attendees dined on tacos and salad catered from Comida, and drank Smartwater along with their mimosas.

Dessert included a variety of doughnuts, with a few spelling out “Baby Baby.” The gorgeous centerpiece from Cakery Bakery in La Cañada featured a white cake with Bavarian cream and raspberry filling, finished with whipped cream frosting. Guests enjoyed Halo Top ice cream on the side.

Guests all participated in creating a weaved wall hanging for the new baby’s nursery — an activity whose instructor was courtesy of Makers Mess art studio, owned by Ethan Suplee‘s wife Brandy Lewis.

Each guest also wore a self-made flower crown just like Christensen’s floral headpiece, which they all showed off in a group photo.

Christensen, who announced her pregnancy in March, hasn’t been too shy about showing off her baby bump. In April, she shared photos on Instagram of her bare belly while on vacation in Hawaii.

“She’s a little kickboxer in there,” Christensen told PEOPLE in April of her active daughter. “She’s big and moving and communicating as far as reacting to music that we play.”

