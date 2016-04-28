The mom-to-be, who's expecting a daughter, bared her belly in a series of Instagram shots

Let the real-life Parenthood countdown begin for Erika Christensen.

On Wednesday, the mom-to-be posted new photos of herself at Koko Head Regional Park in Oahu, Hawaii — with her baby belly bared for the world to see.

“Dear planet Earth,” begins her caption of the first photo, depicting her smiling radiantly as she hikes along a railway at the beautiful tropical location.

“Thank you for your endless beauty and natural adventures! Thank you for your resilience in the face of our abuse. Many of us are trying to help protect you. Even just by picking up trash on a hike! Let’s face it, every day is Earth Day. Love, Erika.”

Both photos contain the hashtags “#everydayisearthday” and “#kokohead”, with the second showing Christensen looking quite serene while standing at a spot overlooking a beautiful body of water.

In March, the 33-year-old star of HBO’s new film Confirmationrevealed she was expecting her first child — a daughter — with cyclist husband Cole Maness, whom she married last September.

The Swimfan star also told PEOPLE earlier this month that being pregnant is “rather surreal. She’s a little kick boxer in there — she’s big and moving and communicating as far as reacting to music that we play and stuff like that.”