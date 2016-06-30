The Parenthood star shared two sweet snaps of her newborn baby on her social media accounts

Erika Christensen Shares First Photos of Her 'New BFF,' Newborn Daughter Shane

Erika Christensen is already a pro at Parenthood!

The actress shared the first photo of her newborn daughter on her Instagram account Wednesday. In the sweet snap, Christensen holds 9-day-old Shane close and plants a kiss on her tiny cheek.

“Week one down with the new BFF. Our girl Shane is killing the newborn game,” she captioned the picture.

Christensen, 33, also shared a second photo with her baby girl on Twitter early Thursday morning.

“A waking dream,” she captioned the photo of her smiling serenely at her newborn.

Christensen and husband Cole Maness, who wed in September, welcomed Shane on June 21 in a home birth. She weighed in at 6 lbs., 3 oz.

Christensen kept her followers updated leading up to the birth, even taking to Twitter Tuesday night to share, “I’m in labor. Right now.”