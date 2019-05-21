The Princess Diaries' Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome Daughter Claire Elizabeth

Erik von Detten is a daddy!

The Princess Diaries and Brink! star, 36, and his wife Angela have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the new mom shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of their newborn daughter, the proud mom shared that Claire Elizabeth von Detten was born on Friday, May 17, measuring 19 inches long and weighing 5 lbs., 13½ oz.

“Welcome to earth sweetie ✨ Giving birth was the most magical experience of my life so far,” Angela captioned the sweet snapshots. “I didn’t think it was possible to love so deep … seriously I love you more than life itself my baby Claire Bear. 🧸”

“Daddy and I are so blessed you chose us,” she continued. “Thank you for being our sweetest treasure and adventure that’s to come 💫”

Erik von Detten's daughter Claire Angela von Detten/Instagram. Inset: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Erik von Detten's wife Angela and daughter Claire Angela von Detten/Instagram

Angela von Detten/Instagram

According to a 2018 interview with Romper, Von Detten — who now works in sales after first melting hearts on screen in films and television series like Leave It to Beaver and So Weird — and his “beautiful” and “driven” wife, a realtor, first met a few years ago through mutual friends.

The actor popped the question over the 2017 holiday season, and the couple tied the knot the following August overlooking the water on Santa Catalina Island off the California coast.

“08.25.18 💕 Our hearts are so full with love,” Angela captioned a photo of the pair, both dressed in white, sharing a smooch on their big day. “Thank you to all our friends and family for this incredible weekend. Still can’t believe it. I’m married to this handsome human being! 😍 “

Angela revealed the couple’s baby on the way in December, teasingly captioning a sex-reveal clip shown in black and white, “Take a wild guess!” and revealing the following month that they were expecting a daughter.

Von Detten and his bride enjoyed a tropical getaway in February, jetting off to Maui, Hawaii, for a little rest and relaxation in the sun ahead of their baby girl’s arrival.

“Still so grateful for this incredible trip on this beautiful island. Maui wowee,” Angela wrote on Instagram alongside a photo showing off her baby bump.