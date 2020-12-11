Princess Diaries Actor Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Expecting Second Child: 'Santa Baby!'

Erik von Detten has another little one on the way!

The 38-year-old Princess Diaries and Brink! actor's wife Angela announced on Friday that she is pregnant with their second child. In May 2019, the couple welcomed daughter Claire Elizabeth, 17 months, after tying the knot in August 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Santa baby ... ❄️❄️❄️," wrote on Instagram Angela alongside an ultrasound photo placed on holiday decorations. The Los Angeles realtor added that she's due in March, also using the hashtags #surprise and #babycomingsoon.

On Thanksgiving the family of three — soon to be 4! — posed on a bale of hay for Angela's Instagram, smiling while expressing what they're grateful for.

"On this day and every day I’m so grateful for my family," she captioned the post at the time. "Nothing else matters as long as I’ve got you guys! So grateful for our health, our love & the memories we continue to make 🦋 my precious eClaire - love you guys!"

"Grateful for my families. Grateful for my friends. Grateful for my job. Grateful for my health. And grateful to be alive. 🌟🌟🌟," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a 2018 interview with Romper, von Detten and his “beautiful” and “driven” wife first met a few years ago, introduced through mutual friends.

The actor popped the question over the 2017 holiday season, and the couple tied the knot the following August overlooking the water on Santa Catalina Island off the California coast.