Bachelor Nation just grew by one Rose!

The Bachelor alum Erica Rose Sanders and her husband Charles Sanders welcomed daughter Aspen Rose Sanders on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Erica announced the arrival of her new addition on Instagram with multiple photos that were captured in the delivery room following the delivery.

“Welcome to the world Aspen Rose Sanders. We love you so much,” wrote the new mom of two. “Our family already feels more complete. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 #babygirl #sisters #girlmom #newborn.”

Erica Rose/Instagram

The baby girl is Erica’s second daughter and the first with husband Charles, whom she married in a lavish Texas wedding last December.

Erica, who competed on season 9 of The Bachelor and later starred in the franchise’s Bachelor Pad seasons 2 and 3, announced her pregnancy on Instagram March 22.

“So excited to announce that we will soon be a family of four!” she captioned the post. “Baby Sanders coming this August.”

The then-expecting mom wore a long-sleeve fitted gray top, hand placed over her baby bump, while her daughter Holland Rose Madeleine wore a shirt that read “BIG SIS.”

The new big sister, 23-month-old Holland, is from a previous relationship with ex-fiancé Galen Gentry.

The former couple named their daughter after Erica’s late aunt Holly, who died of cancer.

Holland was involved in Erica and Charles’ exchange of vows in December, which she “loved” according to her mom’s Instagram.