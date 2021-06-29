Safaree Samuels Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Estranged Wife Erica Mena amid Divorce: 'Another Me'
Erica Mena filed for divorce in May while pregnant with their second child
Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels' second child is here!
On Monday, Samuels, 39, shared the happy news of his new arrival to Instagram, posting a photo of himself cradling the newborn he shares with his estranged wife Mena, 33.
In the picture, the "Paradise" rapper gazed down lovingly at his swaddled baby.
"MR Straittt Jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," Samuels captioned the photo, seemingly confirming he had welcomed a son (Straitt is a reference to Samuels' 2020 album).
He did not reveal any further details about his new addition, including the baby's name.
On his Instagram Story, the rapper did post another picture of the newborn, gripping one of his fingers.
"Another me…. That's all the world need," he captioned the moment, adding angel and laughing emojis.
Mena has yet to post about the arrival of her baby amid their divorce. The couple are also parents to their 17-month-old daughter, Safire.
The Love & Hip Hop stars called it quits in late May after a year and a half of marriage.
Mena filed for divorce from Samuels in Georgia's Fayette County Superior Court, TMZ, PageSix, and Entertainment Tonight reported.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Mena said her marriage to Samuel is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation."
She also asked for joint legal custody, final decision-making authority, and requested physical custody of Safire on a temporary and permanent basis "with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children's best interests," Entertainment Tonight reported.
On May 3, Mena and Samuels announced they were expecting their second child together.
"Safire got a new sibling 😇😇" Samuels wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "New baby who dis?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂"
"Get ready!!!! Any day now ❤️," Mena wrote in a comment on the post, PEOPLE previously reported.