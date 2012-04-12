Posing for the cover of Puerto Rico's edition of Hola! magazine, actors Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter make their debut in their greatest roles yet: parents of their 3-month-old baby girl.

It’s Sebella Rose Winter!

Cradling their brown-eyed beauty between them, the actress — who will star in ABC’s Devious Maids this fall — and GCB‘s Winter show off their daughter and offer a peek into the little girl’s chic nursery, designed by Layla Grayce.

“People tell you it’s going to be hard and that it will change your life and both things are true,” Sánchez, 39, says of motherhood.

“It is hard and it does totally change your life. I don’t know how to explain it, but you’re never the same.”



Sánchez and Winter, 35, welcomed Sebella in January, sharing that their joy of becoming parents was “overwhelming.”