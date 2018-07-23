Baby on the Way for Eric Paslay and Wife Natalie: 'I'm Cool with a Daughter or a Son'

When it comes to their unborn baby, country star Eric Paslay and his wife Natalie are living by one rule: No spoilers!

The couple is expecting their first child later this year, but they don’t plan on finding out ahead of the birth whether they’re having a son or a daughter.

“It’s a surprise. Even if we know, it’s not going to change anything,” the Grammy-nominated singer, 35, told Las Vegas radio show Flip the Strip on Saturday.

He added of any preference on the baby’s sex, “I’m cool with a daughter or a son.”

Don’t take Paslay’s laid-back attitude as a lack of excitement, though. He’s thrilled to become a dad, but right now he and Natalie are taking it day by day and enjoying the ride.

They’re also in no rush to decide on a name quite yet. “We have none. You think about [names], but Natalie is like, ‘I have none,’ ” Paslay said. “But it will find us.”

Via Instagram, the couple announced last week that they were expecting, sharing a photo of them kissing near a cheeky homemade sign that read, “Need Diaper $.”

“It’s pretty wild,” Paslay said on Saturday. “We were in London and felt like that was a good place to go busking for dollars for diaper money.”

“We didn’t post the picture until we told family so they didn’t feel weird, but we were a lot further along than most people when they announce,” added the “Friday night” singer. “We just felt like it was time.”