Eric Decker's Son, 4, Accidentally Instagrams a Naked Photo of His Dad in the Shower
Jesse James Decker and Eric Decker's son knows how to post a photo to Instagram a little too well.
On Monday, the couple's 4-year-old son Forrest was all smiles when he accidentally shared a naked photo of his father showering on social media.
Jessie, 34, was first alerted to the NSFW picture by one of her friends via text message and shared a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram Story.
"No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," her friend wrote alongside the selfie of Forrest smiling with his dad showering in the background. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."
The Kittenish founder replied, "Omg."
On top of the exchange, Jessie added, "I can't even @ericdecker," with a laughing face emoji.
Eric, 35, also appeared to take the incident in stride but revealed on his Instagram that he plans to change the code to unlock his cell phone.
"Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower," the former NFL wide receiver shared.
In addition to Forrest, the couple is also parents to daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, and son Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 6.
The pair recently opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of expanding their family.
"Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid — we're also not, not trying to have one," Jessie shared.
She added, "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."