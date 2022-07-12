“Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower,” Erik Decker wrote on social media after the incident

Eric Decker's Son, 4, Accidentally Instagrams a Naked Photo of His Dad in the Shower

Eric Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eric Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jesse James Decker and Eric Decker's son knows how to post a photo to Instagram a little too well.

On Monday, the couple's 4-year-old son Forrest was all smiles when he accidentally shared a naked photo of his father showering on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jessie, 34, was first alerted to the NSFW picture by one of her friends via text message and shared a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram Story.

"No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," her friend wrote alongside the selfie of Forrest smiling with his dad showering in the background. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab."

The Kittenish founder replied, "Omg."

On top of the exchange, Jessie added, "I can't even @ericdecker," with a laughing face emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eric Decker’s son accidentally posts naked pic of his dad Eric Decker’s son accidentally posts naked pic of his dad

Left: Credit: Eric Decker/Instagram Right: Credit: Eric Decker/Instagram

Eric, 35, also appeared to take the incident in stride but revealed on his Instagram that he plans to change the code to unlock his cell phone.

"Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower," the former NFL wide receiver shared.

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The pair recently opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of expanding their family.

"Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid — we're also not, not trying to have one," Jessie shared.