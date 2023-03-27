Eric Decker Shares Sweet Photos from First Daddy-Daughter Dance with Vivianne: 'Love This Girl'

Retired NFL star Eric Decker took Vivianne to her first-ever daddy-daughter dance, sharing photos from the sweet outing

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 27, 2023 01:07 PM
Eric Decker takes his daughter to daddy daughter dance
Photo: Eric Decker/Instagram

Eric Decker and his little girl celebrated a very special moment together over the weekend.

The retired NFL player, 36, posted a series of photos on Instagram Sunday as he took daughter Vivianne Rose, 9, to her first daddy-daughter dance.

"I love this girl 💗 #daddydaughterdance," he captioned the adorable carousel of photos of them posing outside together before heading off to the event.

Jessie James Decker, 34, couldn't hide her excitement about the moment, also taking to social media to share more photos of her husband and daughter.

"And Just Like That…The daddy daughter dance is upon us🥹 My goodness our girl is growing up so fast! She's glowing tonight✨ 🥰," she sweetly wrote.

Eric and Vivianne posed nose-to-nose in one photo, and the pair both wore matching sparkling silver shoes.

Some behind-the-scenes photos shared on Jessie's page showed the proud mom brushing her daughter's hair while she got ready.

Eric and Jessie share three kids: Vivianne, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, and recently added a puppy to their growing family.

The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this June and Jessie recently spoke to PEOPLE about what the future might hold. "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one," she said.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," Jessie added. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

"We have known each other since I was 21 years old. We look back at photos and we looked so different. We were so young. We've got our puffy, soft, baby face skin. He's got his big curly flowy hair. It is crazy. We've just been through such a journey together and to still be here and be together and in love… I'm just grateful, you know?"

