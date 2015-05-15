"We already knew the names before we even knew the sex of the baby," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE

It’s going to be a full house!

New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker and his wife, country artist Jessie James Decker, are already parents to 13-month-old daughter Vivianne Rose and the proud owners of two golden retrievers.

But despite their busy bunch, they’re getting ready to add one more member to the household: a baby boy.

The couple, who are expecting their second child in September, caught up with PEOPLE while promoting their partnership with Purina’s Paw It Forward to discuss everything from their love for dogs to how they’re prepping for the arrival of their son.

PEOPLE: What is Paw It Forward? Why is this organization important to your family?

Jessie: May is National Pet Month, and it’s just all about giving back to your pets and showing your love for them and also for the pets that are in need — the dogs that are in shelters, cats in shelters that need to find homes.

We’re really big animal lovers and dog lovers. I grew up with dogs my whole life and we have a foundation called Deckers Dogs, so it just seemed really, really natural to do this.

PEOPLE: Being about five months pregnant and having a 1-year-old daughter, how are you feeling?

Jessie: I’m still feeling great. I get really tired quickly. I’ll have lots of energy and then I’ll just crash. I’m just working a lot and running after Vivianne, who’s just at that age where she is full speed. She is outrunning me at this point.

She’s not sleeping through the night yet, so I think the only difference is I’m a lot more exhausted, but thankfully I’m not sick, because I was really, really sick with her.

PEOPLE: You recently revealed the sex of your second baby — a boy! How are you preparing for a son after having a daughter?

Jessie: It is different. You’re so used to having a little girl. I always thought I’d be the best boy mom, but now I’m like, “I’m such a girl’s mom, I don’t know how to be a boy’s mom now.” I thought that totally was going to be my thing, so I guess we’ll see.

Eric: What’s funny is we used to talk to Vivianne in [Jessie’s] belly and I used to be like, “That’s my little girl,” and now it’s weird because it’s my son and I don’t know how to talk to him.

Jessie: He has a girly voice when he talks to [Vivianne]. He just gets really sweet and sensitive.

PEOPLE: Do you have any ideas on names yet?

Jessie: We picked out a name. We already knew the names before we even knew the sex of the baby so we had both names picked out for a girl and a little boy. I’m not sharing the name yet, but we definitely [picked it out early], even with Vivianne.

PEOPLE: Eric, when you were on your reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, you often said you wanted many kids right away. Do you still feel that way after Vivianne?

Eric: She definitely is a wild child. No, I think it’s great. When number two comes we’ll see how the dynamic is. Obviously, they’re very close in age so it’s going to be great growing up so close in age. I still think I want three kids.

Jessie: I definitely think after baby number two, we are going to take a few years. I’ve been pregnant for two years straight so it will be nice just to have a couple years off and then we will have that third.

She’ll be the little baby of the family. I keep saying “she”; I think it will be a third baby girl.

PEOPLE: What has surprised you about raising a daughter?

Eric: I think it’s getting on the floor and being giddy, girly. If you were in a locker room doing that, they would be like, “What is wrong with this guy?” So just being able to have that feminine side of you and be girly.

PEOPLE: Do you want your son to grow up to play football like you did, Eric?

Eric: I know I want him to be in soccer and track early on — it’s good as far as developing athletic ability. Then if he wants to play football in high school he can, but I’m not a big advocate of third grade, fourth grade full-pad football. It’s just too much for me. Obviously, if he’s going to be a really good football player, I can’t not let him.

PEOPLE: Jessie, with you working on your music career and developing a fashion line, and Eric with spring training, do you think you will hire a nanny for help?

Jessie: Well, it used to be my sister [Sydney, 24] lived with us, [but] she decided to leave us and have a life of her own, so we’re not very happy about that. We’re very upset, we’re starting to feel it.

I know a lot of working mothers and working families need nannies — I think you gotta do what you gotta do — but I personally never wanted a nanny and I don’t think I ever will have a nanny. That’s why I had Sydney … I just felt good about being able to go to the studio for a couple hours and having [Vivianne] be with her godmother, her aunt.

It’s been really hard because Sydney has been gone now for over a week and I cried my eyes out when she packed the U-Haul up. I’m the mom and she’s like, “I have to start my own life, please let me go.”

PEOPLE: Do you think you will ever do the reality show again now that you have kids?

Jessie: Probably not anytime soon. Never say never. And we’re not ever against doing something like that again, but I think for now, it just feels weird to have cameras around my precious little babies.

I know a lot of my friends who have reality shows do it and it’s not a big deal, but for me, I just feel weird about it.