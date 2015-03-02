The country singer and her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, are expecting their second child, she announced Monday on Instagram.

Rick Diamond/Getty

It looks like Jessie James Decker had more than her new bikini line to show off!

The country singer and her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, are expecting their second child, she announced Monday on Instagram.

The mom-to-be and daughter Vivianne Rose — who celebrates her first birthday on March 18 — posed in matching swimsuits alongside Decker, 27, to make the big reveal.

“Vivianne is so excited because she is going to be a big sister! We are over the moon about having another baby!!!!” James Decker, 26, captioned the family photo.

When a routine visit to the doctor quickly turned into plans to deliver her daughter, the reality star was devastated to learn she needed a c-section.

“I was yelling and screaming at everyone. I wanted to have that special labor and moment of having a natural birth,” she told PEOPLE in May.

But the end result — a healthy baby girl — was all worth it. “[Eric] changes all the diapers willingly,” she said of Decker’s daddy duties. “[He] gets up with her most of the nights because I’m a hard sleeper — it’s not that I don’t want to wake up, but she cries and I don’t hear it sometimes.”

The couple were married in June 2013.

