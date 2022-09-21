Eric Decker Brings Kids to Cheer on Wife Jessie James Decker on 'DWTS': 'Good Luck Mommy'

Jessie James Decker's family was there to cheer her on as she made her Dancing with the Stars debut!

The country singer, 34, was supported by husband Eric Decker and their three kids, sons Forrest, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, for her big night.

Eric shared a video on his Instagram Story Monday that showed the kids all dressed up and ready to attend the filming of the show's first episode.

As Eric pointed the camera at them, the kids said, "Good luck Mommy and Alan," referring to Jessie's dance partner, pro Alan Bersten.

Later, Jessie shared a sweet photo on her own Instagram, originally posted by her own mom, Karen Parker, of the singer backstage with her three kids. Her little ones circled around her as she hunched over to talk to them.

MamaKarenParker/Instagram

Last month, the mom of three shared a fun video on Instagram showing her family's trip to the MLB Field of Dreams game, which saw the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds at the Dyersville, Iowa, the site where 1989's Field of Dreams was filmed.

"Today was special🌽⚾️❤️🇺🇸," she captioned the video, which pieced together scenes of the day featuring her parents, husband and kids.

From getting excited on the plane ride to Iowa to walking through the corn fields, both the adults and kids looked to be having a blast throughout the special occasion.

Courtesy DSW

Earlier this summer, Eric and Jessie spoke with PEOPLE about the possibility of growing their family.

Reflecting on a February Instagram post in which she pondered the possibility of trying for another baby, the country music star told PEOPLE she and Eric, 35, are ready for whatever life has in store for them: "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one."

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," Jessie added. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."