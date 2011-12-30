Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart Welcome Daughter Georgia Geraldine

Rebecca Gayheart and her husband Eric Dane have welcomed their second child, a girl they've named Georgia Geraldine, her rep tells PEOPLE.

“Rebecca and Eric welcomed Georgia Geraldine Dane on Wednesday, Dec. 28, just in time for the New Year,” their rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Both Mom and baby girl are happy and healthy, Billie is thrilled to be a big sister, and Dad is getting ready to live in a house full of ladies!”

Gayheart, 40, and Grey’s Anatomy star Dane, 39, are already parents to daughter Billie Beatrice, 21 months.

In August, an expectant Gayheart shared some details about her more relaxed second pregnancy.



“What’s made it different is that I’m very focused on Billie … so I’m not very focused on [the pregnancy]. I’m not as neurotic,” she told PEOPLE.

She also confessed to readying herself for the obstacles that awaited the couple as they prepared to parent two kids under the age of 2.

“I’ve heard that’s very challenging. But I think I’m up for it,” she said. “Eventually it’s going to be great because they’re going to be very close in age and very close, hopefully.”

The pair announced the pregnancy in July.