Exes Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Take Kids on Family Vacation — See the Photos!

Rebecca Gayheart, who filed for divorce from Eric Dane four years ago, shared pictures from their "family vacay" with their two daughters in Europe

Georgia Slater
Published on August 16, 2022 03:47 PM
rebecca gayheart and estranged husband eric dane go on family vacation.
Photo: Rebecca Gayheart/Instagram ;Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are enjoying a family vacation with their two daughters.

The actress, who filed for divorce from Dane in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, shared a series of photos on Instagram Monday documenting her time in France with her estranged husband and their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10.

"This is us , family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes," she captioned a photo of Dane, 49, doing a silly pose in the street while Billie looks chic walking behind him.

In a snap posted on her Instagram Story, Gayheart, 51, calls Billie and her dad "twins" as they pose next to each other. Another shot shows Georgia walking through an alley while wearing a New York sweatshirt and plaid skirt. Gayheart added a sticker reading "my baby" alongside the picture.

The family later joined other friends for a pizza dinner and spent time at the beach, where Gayheart says Billie was "living her best life."

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019 at the premiere of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Gayheart opened up about her relationship with Dane as they co-parent their daughters.

"There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down," she shared. "Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."

rebecca-gayheart-eric-dane.jpg
Steve Granitz/WireImage.

"My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated," she said at the time. "And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Dane said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

