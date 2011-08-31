Spotted: Eric Dane and Billie - Lift Off!

Eric Dane hits the swings with 17-month-old daughter Billie Beatrice at Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:17 PM
Park playtime with Daddy continues!

“She started singing lately,” mom Rebecca Gayheart tells PEOPLE.

“Billie’s singing and it’s very sweet, her little, ‘La-la-la,’ [and] twirling. Oh my God. So cute.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 38, and Gayheart expect their second child this winter.

