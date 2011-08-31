Spotted: Eric Dane and Billie - Lift Off!
Eric Dane hits the swings with 17-month-old daughter Billie Beatrice at Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday.
Park playtime with Daddy continues!
“She started singing lately,” mom Rebecca Gayheart tells PEOPLE.
“Billie’s singing and it’s very sweet, her little, ‘La-la-la,’ [and] twirling. Oh my God. So cute.”
The Grey’s Anatomy star, 38, and Gayheart expect their second child this winter.
