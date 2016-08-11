The couple are already parents to son Wyatt Oliver, 3 next week

It’s a girl for Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen!

Daughter Esmé Olivia Olsen was born on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8:55 a.m., the new mom of two announced Thursday on Instagram.

Esmé weighed 10 lbs., 12 oz. and is named after J.D Salinger’s short story For Esmé — with Love and Squalor, their rep tells PEOPLE.

“Love and joy don’t do justice to what I feel when I look at these three,” Wright Olsen captioned a sweet snapshot of Olsen with their two children, including big brother Wyatt Oliver, 3 next week.

Olsen also took to Instagram to celebrate Esmé’s arrival, writing, “I remember reading that how you approach birth is intimately connected with how you approach life, and after watching Sarah go through the process twice it’s undeniably true. Birth is like a whirlwind microcosm of the rest of the journey that is life and I am in awe of this woman; somehow navigating the most difficult moments with equal parts passion, fearlessness, and all encompassing love. I suspect she may be magic.”

Wright Olsen, 32, recently starred in the NBC sitcom Marry Me, while Olsen is known for his role as Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles. The couple were married in 2012 near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Wright Olsen announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram in February.

“Deep talks with #littlebear And our new #littlelove due this summer. #surprise #baby #when3becomes4,” the actress captioned a shot of Wyatt holding on to her baby belly.

And though Wyatt is seemingly excited to be a big brother, Wright Olsen’s biggest parenting fan might just be her husband.

“You hear people talk about cold feet, but there was never a moment of doubt with Sarah because no one makes me happier, no one makes me laugh more, and I can’t imagine a better mother for our future children,” Olsen, 39, told PEOPLE shortly following their nuptials.