Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Expecting Baby After She Suffered Miscarriage

Sarah Wright Olsen is due in late summer, she revealed on Instagram

The Olsen family is soon to be a party of five!

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen are expecting their third child the pair announced on Instagram Thursday.

Sarah shared a photo of herself wearing a sheer white dress showing off her bump, revealing both the exciting pregnancy news and also that she had previously suffered a pregnancy loss, referring to their little one on the way as their "rainbow baby."

The Parks and Recreation actress, 36, and her husband have not spoken previously about the miscarriage.

Sarah also announced that their third child is due at the end of this summer.

"Grateful for our rainbow baby growing, kicking and filling our days with light. 💫✨💫✨ due end of summer🙌🏻" she wrote in the caption.

Eric also told fans about their expanding family on social media.

"Yeah, This seems like the perfect time to have another baby," the NCIS: Los Angeles star, 42, captioned a photo of Sarah and their daughter Esmé Olivia. In the sweet snapshot, Sarah cradles her growing bump while Esmé, who turns 4 in August, mimics her mother's pose.

Sarah and Eric also share son Wyatt Oliver, 6.

The soon-to-be father of three added the hashtags "quarantine baby" and "love in the time of corona" among others in reference to current social distancing rules during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sarah also shared several photos on her Instagram Story Friday with Esmé and Wyatt.

In the playful pictures, the Your Zen Mama co-founder shows off flower crowns that her kids made her for Mother's Day and poses in the Citizens of Humanity jeans that she "lives in."

Eric and Sarah tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate outdoor ceremony officiated by the actor's father near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"You hear people talk about cold feet, but there was never a moment of doubt with Sarah because no one makes me happier, no one makes me laugh more, and I can’t imagine a better mother for our future children," Eric told PEOPLE at the time.